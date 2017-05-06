Disney is Surveying Epcot Guests About Figment, May Impact Character’s Future in Park Overhaul

General park surveys at Walt Disney World aren’t uncommon, in fact, you’ll see Disney research cast members out and about on the daily recruiting guests to take these upon their return home. Interestingly enough, the general surveys about Epcot that guests are receiving now include a questionnaire about the park’s mascot, Figment.
Figment is a character who dates back to the earliest days of the park and the original Journey Into Imagination attraction, which operated from 1983 until 1998. When the replacement attraction opened in 1999 with little to no Figment (and was also the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life), thousands of guests complained that he was gone (and that the ride was a piece of garbage). The requests were so numerous that Disney was forced to close the attraction only 2 years later and overhaul it to add Figment back in 2002. Sadly, this wasn’t a vast improvement, and now Journey Into Imagination with Figment is just months away from somehow outliving the 15.5 year run of the original attraction, which was often considered the by fans to be the greatest theme park ride ever built.
Of course, Bob Chapek officially announced that Disney Imagineers are hard at work at a plan to conduct a massive overhaul of the park, one that would likely include a replacement or update of the current Imagination pavilion, home to Figment. Sadly, it seems as though Figment could find himself without an attraction again if he doesn’t prove that he is still relevant to most park guests. Rumors have persisted that an IP-based attraction will replace the Imagination pavilion, but we won’t know for sure until Disney makes some sort of announcement, possibly at the D23 Expo in July.
What do you think? Does Figment need to have a ride at Epcot, or can he just be the park’s mascot?
alex brueningsen
I hope this means they want to change him around, not remove him from the parks as a whole.
Frank
The original Figment attraction was one one the best of its era. Along w Horizons and World of Motion.
I’d love to see it brought back in some modern version.
Pam
The original attraction was the best. Of the few things in EPCOT for children this was the best, but it was also great for the inner child in adults. I went on what replaced the original once and only once. When friends or family tell me they are going to Disney World and they children and grandchildren are excited to see Figment, I explain the differences and do not recommend this attraction as one to spend their time on. It would be great if the original attraction were put back and this dull, boring time robber done away with.
Veronica Shine
I hope that the survey is available upon my arrival in the next 2 weeks. I have seen all three variations and the original with the Jules Verne-like ‘Dream-Maker’ character and Figment was my favorite version.
Mike M.
Amen to that! I loved the original and so did my son. He was about 4 or 5 and he just loved Figment & the whole pavilion that I bought him a plush Figment that he slept with for years! Heck, he still may for all I know & he’s almost 40! LOL
Lillian
What’s old is new again. Tiki’s birds came back, maybe journey into imagination call too. It needs something and why not share it again 20 years later both for the fans and for the new generation.
Allison
Figment was an amazing part of Epcot. I loved him since 1983 when we first went on the ride and even my 4 and 6 year old son now love the character! Bring back Figment in an updated ride!!!
Goofy213
If they get rid of Figment I will personally lead the riot at the park! I can just picture what the attraction would look like if they used the trackless vehicals from Ratatioulle in Paris and the visual effects from the pirates ride in Shanghai. No if the licensing agreement with Kodak has expired I would definately bring bak Dream Finder, but i don’t know if they still own the rights. In conclusion, I say breakout the pickets and SOF (save our Figment).
Kelly D
I will fly from New York to riot with you!!!
Kelly D
I live the rumors of an Inside Out attraction, but shouldn’t that be an update of the Wonders of Life pavilion? (Which isn’t to say that I wouldn’t jump at the chance to see Captain Buzzy and that chicken one more time)! Figment represents some of my favorite childhood memories. The original ride was inimitable, and my 7-year old self thrilled at participating in the green-screen Dreamfinder’s School of Drama! As a teenager my best friend and I would ride over and over again until our ride vehicle timed up with our favorite images of animated Figment in the circular screen. We loved when he mashed his hands, feet and then face up against the “window.”. Don’t even get me started on how much I loved those pin tables or the sensor tunnel…yeah, I’d be perfectly content with a restoration to the original pavilion. It breaks my heart that my kids will never experience it.
Mike Pinault
I would reimagining the whole pavion with the big hero 6 show or inside out show at the magic eye theater(captain EO) and bring back the original attraction.
Dianne Barrelier
Young children need more attention at the parks..attractions like Figment are keep families happy and together at Epcot.